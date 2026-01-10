From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With several FIFA World Cup soccer matches taking place in New Jersey this summer, NJ Transit has launched a “Safe Passage” antihuman trafficking awareness campaign.

New Jersey is often considered a hub for human trafficking because of its proximity to several major metropolitan areas, including New York City and Philadelphia, as well as for its dense and diverse population, and the extensive transportation routes that connect the state to the entire Northeast.

There is little empirical evidence that ties an increase in human trafficking to major sporting events. Korin Arkin, the director of survivor care and outreach at Polaris, a nonprofit organization that works to combat human trafficking, said that the state playing host to World Cup games does raise a red flag. The tristate area will welcome more than 1 million visitors for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford on June 13.

“It does create opportunities for trafficking in the construction industry, in the hospitality industry,” she said. “Obviously when you have a lot of people gathering in one place, there could be a lot more exploitation opportunities that occur.”

Arkin said human trafficking is an underreported crime across the nation. She said in 2024, which is the most recent data available, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received 884 calls, emails, texts and webchats from individuals in New Jersey.

“It does indicate people in New Jersey were reaching out to the hotline quite a bit,” she said. “It is significant.”

The ‘Safe Passage’ campaign

The campaign will focus on public safety and awareness with billboards, transit shelter ads and station signage signs emphasizing protection, vigilance and help options. The agency will also distribute victim-support materials targeted at moments of potential separation from traffickers.

For the rest of this month, in recognition of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, two NJ Transit buses wrapped in antihuman trafficking messaging will operate statewide.

During a press conference at Newark Penn Station on Thursday, NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said the agency’s most important obligation is to be a good community partner.

“What we’re talking about is making sure we’re protecting our fellow human beings, that’s what this is about,” he said. “I think of no greater calling or privilege to make sure we protect our fellow human beings.”