Others are listening to sports talk radio, including the The Mike Missanelli Show, where Johnson is a producer and fill-in host.

What do Johnson and Missanelli talk about for four hours each show?

So far, the hottest and most consistent debate is whether people would stomach watching sports without fans in the stands — if it was the only way for live competition to make a comeback.

“Some people are saying ‘no.’ If they can’t be 100 percent, Wells Fargo Center, Sixers games, 20,000 people then I don’t want it,” said Johnson.

The lack of live sports hasn’t been all negative.

Johnson’s drive-time program, for example, has become a place for fans to vent about being cooped up in the house. And, in at least one instance, a venue for male camaraderie.

“He can’t go out with his friends. And obviously he can’t go watch the game. So he was just calling about [how] being able to hear us made him feel quote, un-quote normal,” said Johhson about one caller.

Vereb said without new games to watch, she’s found herself spending less time in front of the television, and more time catching up with loved ones. She’s also been reading and exercising.

“It’s a nice change. I just wish I had a little bit of something — some type of sport to watch,” she said. “It’s been an adjustment.”

Eric Emanuele, host of 4th and Jawn, a popular podcast about the Philadelphia Eagles, said the pandemic has put his life-long obsession with the Birds into perspective.

“As serious as we take sports, as serious as I take football, as serious as I love the Eagles, all of a sudden you start to realize, ‘OK, there’s way more pressing issues in life,’” he said.

On March 12, the same day that pro hockey and March Madness were cancelled, Major League Baseball nixed the rest of spring training and announced it was delaying the start of the 2020 season.

Opening Day was scheduled for March 26.

The NFL season is still up in the air, making fans like Emanuele more than just a little nervous. For now, he’s trying to picture a positive scene — him standing shoulder to shoulder with Eagles fans inside Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. Cheering on the Birds. Celebrating the end of the pandemic.

“They hike the ball and you see that receiver open, and you know he’s open and the quarterback just lets it rip, and all of sudden you stand up out of your seat and there’s like silence for a second and a half. And then all of a sudden you go crazy. That’s gonna be a good day,” said Emanuele.

He might cry.

He probably wouldn’t be the only one.