After a COVID-necessitated break in 2020, Delaware’s Firefly Festival is back. Though it doesn’t generate the headlines of flashier festivals like Coachella and SXSW, this is one of the largest music festivals on the East Coast. Since its debut in 2012, it has attracted the biggest names in the business and this year is no exception. Seven stages will showcase 120 bands including The Killers, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo, who headline each of the four nights. Camping, including Super VIP glamping (now sold out) is available, along with ticket pricing across various tiers. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test no earlier than 72 hours before the show are required for entry.

The Woodlands, 599 Persimmon Tree Lane., Dover, Del.

Thursday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 26, Doors open daily at noon, daily schedules are here.

$135 and up

Korean culture is at the forefront during the annual Delaware Korean Festival, sponsored by the Delaware Korean Association, the Overseas Koreans Foundation, and the Delaware Division of the Arts. The event includes a celebration of Korea’s art, food, and culture, including a Taekwondo demonstration.

Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy. Wilmington, Del.

Friday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Free with registration

Tacos are among one of life’s not-so-guilty pleasures, as there are infinite varieties, ranging from healthy to super-fattening, to choose from. The Delaware Taco Festival boasts more than 25 taco purveyors, a tequila-sampling expo, a giant margarita bar, and a hot chili pepper-eating contest, along with activities for the kids.

Tubman-Garrett Waterfront Park, corner of Water and S. French St. at the Christina River

Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

$12.99 – $59.99, kids ten and under are free

It’s not quite October but there’s no reason to let that get in the way of a good beer-and-food fest. Ardmore claims the bragging rights for one of the earliest events of that kind in 2021 with a sit-down food and drink event that includes live music, beer selections from Tired Hands Brewing and Levante Brewing, pork and brisket sandwiches smoked onsite from Sophie’s Barbecue, and Oktoberfest staples like bratwurst via Jack McShea’s.