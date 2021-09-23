Music, tacos, anchor Delaware fests, Sinatra showcase, and Chestnut Hill art celebration in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
As COVID cases continue to rise in the Delaware Valley, fueled by the delta variant, most events are requesting proof of vaccination and returning to mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.
Firefly Festival
After a COVID-necessitated break in 2020, Delaware’s Firefly Festival is back. Though it doesn’t generate the headlines of flashier festivals like Coachella and SXSW, this is one of the largest music festivals on the East Coast. Since its debut in 2012, it has attracted the biggest names in the business and this year is no exception. Seven stages will showcase 120 bands including The Killers, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo, who headline each of the four nights. Camping, including Super VIP glamping (now sold out) is available, along with ticket pricing across various tiers. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test no earlier than 72 hours before the show are required for entry.
- What: In-person live music performance
- Where: The Woodlands, 599 Persimmon Tree Lane., Dover, Del.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 26, Doors open daily at noon, daily schedules are here.
- How much: $135 and up
Delaware Korean Festival
Korean culture is at the forefront during the annual Delaware Korean Festival, sponsored by the Delaware Korean Association, the Overseas Koreans Foundation, and the Delaware Division of the Arts. The event includes a celebration of Korea’s art, food, and culture, including a Taekwondo demonstration.
- What: In-person cultural event
- Where: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy. Wilmington, Del.
- When: Friday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: Free with registration
Delaware Taco Festival
Tacos are among one of life’s not-so-guilty pleasures, as there are infinite varieties, ranging from healthy to super-fattening, to choose from. The Delaware Taco Festival boasts more than 25 taco purveyors, a tequila-sampling expo, a giant margarita bar, and a hot chili pepper-eating contest, along with activities for the kids.
- What: In-person food event
- Where: Tubman-Garrett Waterfront Park, corner of Water and S. French St. at the Christina River
- When: Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: $12.99 – $59.99, kids ten and under are free
Ardmore Oktoberfest
It’s not quite October but there’s no reason to let that get in the way of a good beer-and-food fest. Ardmore claims the bragging rights for one of the earliest events of that kind in 2021 with a sit-down food and drink event that includes live music, beer selections from Tired Hands Brewing and Levante Brewing, pork and brisket sandwiches smoked onsite from Sophie’s Barbecue, and Oktoberfest staples like bratwurst via Jack McShea’s.
- What: In-person food and beverage event
- Where: Schauffele Plaza, 99 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Sept 25, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: $24 – $85 (Tables have sold out, beer tickets still available)
Fall for the Arts Festival
Chestnut Hill is opening up a good swath of Germantown Ave. for their annual Fall for the Arts Festival. More than a hundred vendors and artists in multiple disciplines will be on hand to showcase their work. Live music (including the Arlene Hilton Jazz Quartet), a children’s entertainment zone, a book sale, and dance-a-thon will all be part of the day’s mix. Discounted food, drink, and apparel will be available for purchase as well.
- What: In-person street festival
- Where: Germantown Ave. between Willow St. and Rex Ave.
- When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, October 3)
- How much: Free, pay as you go
The Stories We Wear
Fashion is a vital part of how we show ourselves to the world. At the Penn Museum’s latest exhibit, you’ll see how people choose to express themselves based around five themes. Spanning 2,500 years and over 250 items from various cultures, “The Stories We Wear” expands on dressing to perform, dressing for work and play, dressing for battle, dressing for ceremony, and dressing to rule. Several related events are scheduled through next year, including guided tours, a drag queen ‘archaeologists’ event, and an opening celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- What: In-person museum exhibit
- Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South St.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 25 – Sunday, June 12, 2022
- How much: Free with museum admission
Philly Fashion Week
Philly Fashion Week, which showcases the work of local designers and more, concludes with two runway shows on Friday and Saturday night, as well as a Thursday night party that’s open to the public at the Crane Arts Building. “Project Runway” Season 12 winner Dom Streater, a Philadelphia native, who also won “Project Runway All-Stars” is showing her line on Saturday night.
- What: In-person live event
- Where: 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St.
- When: Through Saturday, Sept. 25
- How much: $40 – $150
Latin American Book Fair
At the third Latin American Book Fair, Hispanic authors, writers and poets get their just due. City Councilman-at-large David Oh and several of the city’s Latin American organizations including Acción Columbia and Taller Puertorriqueño came together to support the fledgling event, which has grown in participation since its inception. The outdoor fair includes author appearances, book and poetry readings, signings, and other related events throughout the day.
- What: In-person literary event
- Where: City Hall courtyard, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd
- When: Friday, Sept. 24, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free
Doylestown Music Fest
The suburban music event focuses on the work of local musicians with performances at selected restaurant venues throughout the week. It wraps up with a free outdoor concert on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Dommel Way Parking Lot (across from Doylestown Borough Hall). On the bill are bands from around the Delaware Valley including the School of Rock houseband, Righteous Jolly, Two Rocks Rye, and Wineskin.
- What: In-person live music performance
- Where: Various venues, Doylestown, Pa.
- When: Through Saturday, Sept. 25
- How much: Various prices
Sinatra: A Man and His Music
The Kimmel Center campus’ welcome reopening is kicking off with a swing. It’s the big band sound of Frank Sinatra and Count Basie from their classic 1966 show “Sinatra at the Sands.” It’s interpreted by the Philly POPS with Rickey Minor directing and with the vocal talents of Sinatra historian, bandleader, and performer Michael Andrew.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 25, 3 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 26, 3 p.m.
- How much: $38 – $181
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.