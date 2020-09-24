If there is anything you should keep in mind about pandemic life, it’s this: plan ahead. The days of just dropping by a museum or restaurant are temporarily on hold. The good news if you are ready to return to indoor dining, and the fall season may be the time, restaurants in Pennsylvania can now operate at 50% capacity, except in Philadelphia which will remain at 25% at least until October.

Nerd night in

Philly Tech Week wraps up on Friday but you can still participate in the 10th annual Nerd Ball, which goes virtual this year. Feel free to wear your best Stormtrooper, Wonder Woman, Black Panther, Captain America or Harley Quinn ‘fit so that you can be part of the fun and see how you measure up during the cosplay showdown, featuring some of the region’s best. The Technical.ly awards are being handed out as well. The event is ticketed and proceeds will go toward Technical.ly’s educational and community programs.

The Nerd Met Gala,

virtual, Thursday, Sept. 24, 4 p.m.

$25-$60

Music to your ears (and screens)

Live music is one of the industries that has been walloped by the pandemic. But virtual concerts have filled in the gap somewhat as creative pivoting to online platforms has wrought Instagram Live performances from local artists like Lowcut Connie and new ideas like Verzuz, which recently showcased the talents of Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight. Ardmore Music Hall is the home for the virtual Philly Music Fest which returns live music to your screen of choice featuring all local artists. Japanese Breakfast, Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorium, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Langhorne Slim and more will perform live from the venue on Thursday and Friday night. The concert is free, but donations are welcome and you can pay for the interactive Zoom experience to ‘hang out’ virtually with the bands and other fans.

Philly Music Fest,

virtual, Thursday, Sept. 24, Friday, Sept. 25 7 p.m.

free

Wine and walk

Given that advance registration is now the norm, if you want tickets to the Winterthur Museum’s upcoming Walking Wine Tasting it’s best to get them now. The wine tasting takes place on the grounds of the historic museum and your ticket includes multiple wine varietals and a box of fruit, cheese and crackers, as well as live music and a stroll past several scenic spaces. Sounds like date night to us. Friday, Oct. 9 is the rain date in case of inclement weather.

Walking Wine Tasting

Winterthur Museum, 5105 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, Del.

$20 – $50 (This event has sold out, but the museum says you can always check for cancellations or reserve a space for other events on Winterthur’s fall schedule HERE.

Oktober in South Jersey

While mindful of social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing, an altered version of Haddonfield’s Oktoberfest will go on. This is not to be confused with the larger Munich Oktoberfest that the town usually puts on, which has been cancelled this year. But the event will similarly include beers on tap, restaurants specials and there’s even a stein-hoisting contest this week and next with a winner to be crowned on the fest’s last day. A social media campaign #MugwiththeMug will award the best social media posts with an Oktoberfest mug as well. Haddonfield’s King’s Road Brewery is the host, but participating restaurants include Denim BYOB, the British Chip Shop and Leaf Eatery. You can even take a walking tour of Haddonfield’s outdoor sculptures while you’re there.

Oktoberfest

King’s Road Haddonfield, N.J.

through Oct. 4

free, pay as you go.

Fall on the waterfront

The waterfront has its fair share of summer attractions, but fall brings its own with the Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest. Expect everything fall from pumpkin carving to fall drinks and décor. The fest continues seven days a week through Nov. 1 and yes, you need reservations to secure your spot. Also keep in mind that popular waterfront spots the River Beer Garden at Cherry Street Pier, the Water Garden at Spruce Street Harbor are closing for the season on Sunday, Sept. 27, and the River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier and both locations for Parks on Tap move to Friday-through-Sunday schedules after this weekend.

Hispanic heritage celebrated

The Esperanza Arts Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, with their first ever virtual Latino Arts Festival through Oct. 14. Every Wednesday, the organization brings people together to celebrate varying art disciplines and Latino contributions to the arts. Next Wednesday, Sept. 30, Remojo Remixed previews works in progress including film, dance, music, and the visual arts. The event is live via Esperanza’s social media channels. Upcoming Wednesdays include performances of Puerto Rican plena and bomba music and from Ensemble Murgier.

Latino Arts Festival 2020,

virtual, free

Wednesdays at 6 p.m. through Oct. 14.

Game on (screen)

While so much of the football seasons are unclear right now, one thing’s for sure – you can still enjoy it in the movies. That may be little consolation to diehard pigskin fans, but fans of drive-ins will be happy that the “The Blind Side,” the dramatized true story of NFL player Michael Oher, is heading to Warminster this weekend. Oher is the Black athlete adopted by a white family in Texas who went on to play for Ole Miss and the Baltimore Ravens. Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her role as Oher’s adoptive mother. There are still tix for the movie, but advance purchase of kettle corn sold out, so bring your own. It’s part of Warminster’s Drive-in Movie Night series that includes a pre-Halloween showing of “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 30.

Drive-In Movie Night Series

Warminster Community Park, 300 Veterans Way, Warminster, Pa.,

Friday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., $25,

Friday Oct. 30 5:30 p.m., $40

Keep checking in with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 hiatus. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.