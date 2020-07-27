Multiple Philadelphia police vehicles set on fire overnight

Police on Monday were investigating after there were suspicious fires involving at least four of their patrol vehicles.

The first incident involved a police car that was reported on fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday at Chestnut and 39th streets. Other fires involving police vehicles were reported on Chestnut, Vine and 40th streets.

Police officers were advised by radio not to leave their vehicles unattended. Some officers took their patrol cars to garages.

There are no reports of injuries.

There was no word on the extent of the damage.

No arrests have been made.

