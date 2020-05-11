More than half of a South Jersey farm’s workers diagnosed with COVID-19, DOH reports

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

___

On May 1, a total of five people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Upper Pittsgrove Township, a small farming community in Salem County. A week later, that number exploded when it was reported that 59 migrant workers at a local farm — more than half of its seasonal labor force — had been infected.

This disquieting development arrives as New Jersey is still struggling to contain coronavirus outbreaks in the state’s nursing homes and prisons. It also comes as the state was preparing to roll out an aggressive testing program for migrant farmworkers, in which the state Department of Health will partner with local federally qualified health centers with the aim of getting all migrant workers tested. A large conference call with health department officials, farmers and other stakeholders to discuss the strategy is also scheduled for today.

The fact that this spike in cases comes before the testing campaign has begun raises the larger canary-coal-mine question of how many other migrant workers may be infected in South Jersey.

“Leaders of the state of New Jersey have been working to develop guidelines for the protection of farmworkers, but this process has not happened as quickly as was needed,” said Jessica Culley, general coordinator of CATA, an immigrant advocacy group that’s closely monitoring New Jersey’s migrant communities. Culley also said she has been informed of additional workers infected on other farms in South Jersey, but would not elaborate.