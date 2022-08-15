More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Fourteen people have been shot, three of whom died, in a rash of shootings that began late Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, a man in his 20s was shot in Ogontz on Godfrey Avenue and Limekiln Pike.

Police say the man was double parked in his running car when a gunman walked up and opened fire, hitting the victim twice in the head.

The victim tried to drive away but ultimately crashed the vehicle. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.

Also just before 5 p.m. Friday, police say a 75-year-old man was driving in his car when he was shot and wounded on the 900 block of Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.