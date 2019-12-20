More than 60 new charges for alleged gunman in North Philly police standoff

The bullets started flying and didn’t stop for nearly eight hours. By the end, it was dark out and six Philadelphia police officers were recovering from gunshot wounds.

Maurice Hill, the man accused of shooting them and laying siege to a residential swath of North Philadelphia that summer day, is now headed for trial on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and other offenses.

“He was going for broke. He didn’t care who he hurt,” said Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci during Hill’s preliminary hearing on Thursday. The 36 year-old was held on more than $5 million bail.

Shortly after the hearing, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced 62 additional sets of charges against Hill for allegedly firing at that number of other police officers who responded to the scene. Those charges include aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Prosecutors say Hill opened fire shortly after narcotics officers were ordered to secure a rowhome near Broad Street and Erie Avenue in the Nicetown section of the city, allegedly emptying hundreds of rounds inside and outside of the property before surrendering to police around midnight on Aug. 14.

Police recovered five guns from the scene, including an AR-15.

Hill’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 2.