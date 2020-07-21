More financial assistance may be on the way for Pennsylvanians struggling to pay utility bills

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As regulators struggle to decide when to end Pennsylvania’s moratorium on utility shutoffs, a Republican lawmaker is seeking support to offer financial assistance to households and small businesses behind on their bills because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the Public Utility Commission directed all companies under its purview to halt electric, water, gas, and other utility shutoffs, and to reconnect service to any terminated customers. The moratorium was set to last until the end of Gov. Tom Wolf’s disaster declaration, which he extended for 90 more days in June.

But with all 67 counties now in the least-restrictive reopening phase, PUC Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille said last week that Pennsylvania “finds itself in a different place” than in the spring. An endless moratorium could place some customers “at increased risk of default and termination in the future, when large bills inevitably become due,” she said.

Dutrieuille proposed the creation of a stakeholder task force to debate how and when to end the moratorium, an idea the commission rejected last week, opting to put the issue on hold yet again.

The commissioners, however, are unanimous in their backing of a proposal from Sen. Tom Killion (R., Delaware) that would provide additional financial assistance to individuals and small businesses. Just how big the relief package will be has yet to be determined.

PennPIRG, a nonpartisan group that advocates for consumers, said nearly 800,000 households and 55,000 businesses in Pennsylvania are at risk of a shutoff. Those estimates are based on recent data that major and smaller utility companies submitted to the PUC showing how many accounts would be subject to termination.