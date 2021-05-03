Monday is the last day to register to vote in the 2021 Pa. primary

Monday, May 3 is the last date for Pennsylvanians to register for the primary on May 18.

Voters 18 and older who are U.S. citizens and have been a Pennsylvania resident for at least 30 days can register to vote online, at their county voter registration office, or at a PennDOT location.

Residents registering online have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to complete registration, but county voter registration offices need to have your paper voter registration forms by close of business.