A South Jersey woman is not giving up her eminent domain fight with Middle Twp.

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South Jersey resident Dawn Robinson continues to fight efforts to force her to sell a parcel of land she has owned for the past 20 years. Middle Township wants to take her 2.4 acres in order to move forward with a multi-million-dollar housing development plan, known as the Indian Trail Redevelopment project, to be built by NVR Inc., the parent company of Ryan Homes.

During an initial appearance in Cape May Superior Court in May, Robinson told the judge she wanted to keep her property for her family, and the case was put on hold for several weeks to give her more time to seek legal representation.

At a second court appearance in July, Robinson agreed to attend a mediation session to try to negotiate a land-swap settlement, but no deal was reached during the closed-door session, so the case could soon head back to court.

What happens next?

“I just want to keep my land, I’m hoping I can walk away and I get to keep my land,” Robinson said. “The township can use the other, whatever hundred acres they have, to do whatever they need to do and not include mine.”

Middle Township Mayor Christopher Leusner has strongly supported efforts to move the project forward, calling it “a transformative initiative” that will bolster township services. He said in a statement that the 340-home project “will deliver much-needed housing, help fulfill the township’s affordable housing obligations, generate millions in new revenue for the township and convert long-vacant, fragmented land into a vibrant residential community.”

James Maley Jr. is a partner at Maley Givens in Collingswood, the law firm representing Middle Township in the condemnation proceeding.

He said that while an agreement was not reached during the mediation session a few weeks ago, talks are continuing.

“We’re still in discussions,” he said. “I’ve spoken to her attorney and the mediator, even though we’re not in the same room, we’re still having discussions.”

Robinson’s attorney, Jeffrey Brennan, declined a request to be interviewed by WHYY News.

The front-burner issue

Robinson said a central issue in the case is whether eminent domain can be used to seize private property and then hand it over to a private entity.

“Eminent domain is supposed to be for public use,” she said. “Everyone knows that is not happening in this case.”

She pointed out that last month the New Jersey Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Jackson Township v. Getzel Bee. In that case, the court ruled that local governments cannot use eminent domain to condemn private land and then transfer it to a developer.