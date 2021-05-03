This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

___

Emergency room visits for mental health and substance use increased proportionally compared to other health concerns at New Jersey hospitals for much of 2020, according to new data. And the trend was greatest among young people, with substance-use cases nearly doubling among those under age 18.

The New Jersey Hospital Association released a report Thursday that shows while emergency room visits for issues other than the coronavirus were down, the proportion of behavioral health concerns identified by doctors was higher between April and December 2020 than during the same nine-month period in 2019. New Jersey’s first COVID-19 case was reported on March 4, 2020, and close to 1 million people have been diagnosed since, including at least 25,000 who have died, according to state figures.

These behavioral health cases remain a small number of the overall emergency visits, with mental health diagnoses comprising less than 7% of all cases across age groups and no more than 2.5% of pediatric cases in NJHA’s analysis. Substance use disorders were even rarer. But hospital emergency rooms are likely to treat only a portion of people with the most severe needs, mental health experts say, and the sudden, steep increase in the proportion of diagnoses is causing concern. And while the pandemic itself may appear to some to be winding down, the greater need for behavioral health services will last for months or years to come, they warn.

“It’s important that we also understand the invisible toll of COVID — the mental health impacts brought on by fear, loss, isolation and, for many families and frontliners, the emotional trauma of this pandemic year,” said hospital association president and CEO Cathy Bennett. “We are only beginning to see the impact on the second victims of COVID-19, and New Jersey must be prepared to address these very real health needs evident across generations.”

Anxiety, depression

The pandemic’s toll on behavioral health has been well documented, with research from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation showing close to half of all adults nationwide reporting stress, anxiety, depression or other issues, up from about one-third before it began. In New Jersey, overdose deaths were on the rise for much of 2020.

When it comes to emergency room visits in New Jersey across all age groups, the hospital association’s Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation, or CHART, found the proportion of anxiety diagnoses (compared to all others) rose almost 19% during the last nine months of 2020, versus that period in 2019, and cases of substance use disorder increased nearly 30%. The greatest increase was among young patients, for whom anxiety diagnoses grew 74% and depression diagnoses by more than 84%, according to CHART’s report.