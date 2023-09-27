Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as he rejects calls to resign

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez on Wednesday arrived at a courthouse where he’s due to answer to charges that he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and do favors for New Jersey businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars.

The New Jersey Democrat will make his first appearance in a federal court in Manhattan amid growing calls from colleagues that he resign from Congress. Menendez and his wife, who is also charged in the case, said nothing Wednesday morning as they arrived at the lower Manhattan courthouse.

A defiant Menendez — who was forced to step down as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee after the indictment was brought last week — says allegations that he abused his power to line his own pockets are baseless. He has said he’s confident he will be exonerated and has no intention of leaving the Senate.

It’s the second corruption case in a decade against Menendez, whose last trial involving different allegations ended with jurors failing to reach a verdict in 2017.