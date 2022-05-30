Perfect weather for Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

You couldn’t have asked for a better day at the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend on Sunday.

“A lot of family fun for everyone, you can’t go wrong coming to Ocean City,” said Alex Grumer of Warrington, Pennsylvania.

A sea of umbrellas could be seen along the beach in the afternoon.

“It’s packed and the weather is beautiful down here,” said Heather Piccinetti who traveled from Lancaster, Pa.

It was the perfect day to play in the sand, splash around in the chilly but bearable ocean or even break a sweat playing catch.

“Everyone’s enjoying the great weather. It’s a beautiful day. We’re all having a good time,” AJ Peev of Warrington, Pa. said.

We can’t forget about the rides and, of course, the food!

“I really like curly fries. Great meal,” Grumer said.

While people were finishing up their day on the beach, they headed over to Margate Dairy Bar to cool off with a nice treat.