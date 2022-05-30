Perfect weather for Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore

    By
  • Bryanna Gallagher, 6abc
    • May 30, 2022
Bruce Vincent and his daughter Zoey watching the flag raising ceremony on the Ocean City N.J. boardwalk. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

Bruce Vincent and his daughter Zoey watching the flag raising ceremony on the Ocean City N.J. boardwalk. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Crowds gathered as the flag was raised in Ocean City, N.J., commemorating Memorial Day, on May 30, 2022. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

You couldn’t have asked for a better day at the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend on Sunday.

“A lot of family fun for everyone, you can’t go wrong coming to Ocean City,” said Alex Grumer of Warrington, Pennsylvania.

A sea of umbrellas could be seen along the beach in the afternoon.

“It’s packed and the weather is beautiful down here,” said Heather Piccinetti who traveled from Lancaster, Pa.

It was the perfect day to play in the sand, splash around in the chilly but bearable ocean or even break a sweat playing catch.

“Everyone’s enjoying the great weather. It’s a beautiful day. We’re all having a good time,” AJ Peev of Warrington, Pa. said.

We can’t forget about the rides and, of course, the food!

“I really like curly fries. Great meal,” Grumer said.

Air Force veteran Russell Miller and his wife Joanne dress for the occasion at the Ocean City, N.J. Memorial Day flag raising on May 30, 2022. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

While people were finishing up their day on the beach, they headed over to Margate Dairy Bar to cool off with a nice treat.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate