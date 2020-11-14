Meet Pennsylvania’s Electoral College voters: Everything they can — and can’t — do

This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

With President Donald Trump and other Republicans attempting to sow doubt in Pennsylvania’s election integrity — despite the fact that in down-ballot races, GOP candidates largely won — presidential electors are likely to get more attention this year.

The group of 20 will meet in Harrisburg in a month to cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden, who as of Friday was leading Trump by 59,230 votes, according to unofficial state results. Biden was declared the winner by the Associated Press on Saturday.

With all eyes on Pennsylvania — and soon, its 20 electors — here’s a look at who they are and what responsibilities they have.

What is the electoral college?

The framers of the U.S. Constitution created a system by which 538 people, or electors, serve as representatives for the people’s votes in each state and the District of Columbia. Once people vote, the electors then cast their votes directly for president and vice president.

Electors are determined by the number of U.S. senators and representatives each state has — that means we get 20 in Pennsylvania. In 48 states, including Pennsylvania, electors are selected in a “winner-take-all” system, whereby the candidate who wins the popular vote gets all the electoral votes.

How are electors chosen in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania law says each presidential candidate picks their electors within 30 days of their party’s national convention and submits those names to the secretary of the commonwealth, Kathy Boockvar.

On Election Day, voters cast their votes for the electors to represent their candidate of choice — that’s why, when you cast your ballot, you selected “electors for” either Biden, Trump, or Libertarian Jo Jorgensen — and the electors are appointed based on whichever candidate got the most votes. In Pennsylvania, unofficial results show the 20 electors will go to Biden.

What qualifications must they have?

The U.S. Constitution prohibits electors from being members of Congress or holding federal office. The 14th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War, prevents any elected officeholders who have rebelled against the U.S. from serving as electors.

Could the state legislature block Biden’s electors?

Federal law says electors are appointed on Election Day when voters make their candidate selection. And state law outlines how electors are picked by political parties’ presidential candidates.

But — in theory — that could change if the validity of Pennsylvania’s results is cast into doubt, as Trump and GOP leaders in the state have attempted to do. Trump has falsely claimed he won the state, while asking courts to throw out ballots and halt the certification of election results.

The Republican-led legislature could invoke a federal statute that says if, on Election Day, voters have “failed to make a choice” about which electors they want, state lawmakers can decide how the electors should be appointed, said Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa.

John Fortier, the director of governmental studies at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said while some argue legislators must follow state code on appointing electors unless they agree to change the law, other experts point to the U.S. Constitution, which says legislatures decide how electors are appointed regardless of what state law says. In this reading, the General Assembly could appoint electors themselves, regardless of the election results.

Amel Ahmed, an associate political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said under that theory, legislators could claim there was a problem with the ballots counted after Election Day and use the results that came in on Nov. 3 — when Trump was ahead in Pennsylvania — to appoint Trump’s electors.

Still, the three scholars Spotlight PA and Votebeat spoke with agreed such a scenario was very unlikely.

“I don’t think this is going to happen,” Fortier said. “I think it would be extraordinary for it to happen.”

In the weeks leading up to the election, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre) said the General Assembly would follow the law, and he’d had no contact with the Trump campaign “or others” about changing the way electors are appointed.

Last week during a call with reporters, Corman said he wanted to “stay with the tradition” of the popular vote winner getting the electors.

“I don’t like to get into hypotheticals, because we’re far away from the legislature having any involvement. Let’s go through the process,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any useful discussion of electors. It’s certainly not our role to do this.”

But over the past few days, state Republicans have called for an investigation into Pennsylvania’s election, saying while they didn’t “have any evidence of misdoing,” guidance from the Department of State and court rulings had created “chaos and uncertainty.”

Where and when do electors meet to cast their votes?

In Pennsylvania, they’ll meet in the state’s capital, Harrisburg, at noon on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for president and vice president. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, each elector votes on their own ballot and signs it, and copies of those ballots go to the president of the U.S. Senate — Vice President Mike Pence — the Pennsylvania secretary of state, the national archivist, and the presiding federal district judge in Harrisburg.

The electors will be paid, per state code, $3 each day spent traveling to or from the Harrisburg meeting and each day spent at the meeting, and they’ll be reimbursed for mileage.