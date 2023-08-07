Media Theatre in Delaware County showcases winning little league game for community

The team played in Connecticut on Sunday, beating a team from Maryland.

“The energy is great. The kids, the younger kids, are so excited to cheer on the older players and it’s just an inspiration to watch the older kids,” said Amy Densmore from Media, Delaware County.

Several 12-year-old all-stars from the league make up this year’s team.

Oliver and William Ashton, who are 9 and 10 years old, hope to play in the World Series one day.

“I practice baseball every day, maybe an hour,” they said.

Win or lose, the town of Media is excited to see their team on the big screen.