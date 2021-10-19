Trial pushed back for Maurice Hill, man accused of shooting 6 officers in Tioga standoff
The trial for Maurice Hill, the man accused of injuring six Philadelphia police officers during an armed standoff in 2019, has been postponed until next year.
Hill’s trial was scheduled to start on Monday, but was pushed to September 19, 2022 after Hill’s lawyer, Edward C. Meehan Jr., requested a continuance.
Meehan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hill, 38, is facing dozens of charges in connection to the harrowing episode that laid siege to a residential swath of North Philadelphia for nearly eight hours. The list includes multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and other offenses.
The charges are tied to the officers Hill allegedly shot, as well as the dozens of officers who took fire while seeking cover behind parked cars, porch walls, and trees.
Prosecutors say Hill started shooting shortly after narcotics officers were ordered to secure a rowhome near Broad Street and Erie Avenue in the Nicetown/Tioga section of the city. He allegedly emptied hundreds of rounds inside and outside of the property before surrendering to police around midnight on August 14, 2019.
He walked out of the front door after a police robot had removed cinder blocks from an exterior wall and pumped a gas inside, according to court testimony.
Police later recovered five guns from the scene, including an AR-15.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!