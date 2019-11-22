‘Massive’ manhunt at the Shore after police, suspect exchange gunfire
A manhunt is underway at the Jersey Shore for a man who authorities say exchanged gunfire with a police officer Thursday morning.
Prosecutors say the incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. when a Tuckerton Police Department officer exchanged gunfire with an unidentified male following a motor vehicle stop near Route 9 and North Green Street.
At least two cars destroyed here in Little Egg Harbor. Another witness says one passenger got out and started shooting at police @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/Fv9U9pn158— Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) November 21, 2019
The officer was not injured, and the suspect fled on foot, according to authorities, who say the man was last wearing a blue hooded jacket and riding a bicycle.
The southern Ocean County manhunt, which prosecutors describe as “massive,” involves local, county, and state law enforcement. Area schools in Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor were locked down.
Police say the public should call 911 if they spot the man.