‘Massive’ manhunt at the Shore after police, suspect exchange gunfire

Police say there is a massive manhunt is underway in southern Ocean County for the man in this photo, courtesy of the Little Egg Harbor Police Department.

A manhunt is underway at the Jersey Shore for a man who authorities say exchanged gunfire with a police officer Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say the incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. when a Tuckerton Police Department officer exchanged gunfire with an unidentified male following a motor vehicle stop near Route 9 and North Green Street.

The officer was not injured, and the suspect fled on foot, according to authorities, who say the man was last wearing a blue hooded jacket and riding a bicycle.

The southern Ocean County manhunt, which prosecutors describe as “massive,” involves local, county, and state law enforcement. Area schools in Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor were locked down.

Police say the public should call 911 if they spot the man.

