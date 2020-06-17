Massachusetts man charged for racist, threatening emails sent to Philly Police Commissioner Outlaw

Last week — amid days of protests against police violence — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw received at least two emails containing racist and threatening language, including one that asked where she lives.

According to U.S. Attorney William McSwain, Peter Fratus, 39, of West Dennis, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged via criminal complaint for transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce on June 6.

“As alleged in the criminal complaint, Peter Fratus’ racist threats towards Commissioner Outlaw were vile and disturbing,” McSwain said. “We take such threats very seriously, and let this be a warning to anyone who might feel the urge to fire off an online threat directed at a public official: we will trace your digital footprint, track you down and hold you accountable.”

Fratus made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts on Tuesday, and will be transferred to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The Eastern District plans to file a motion seeking detention of Fratus pending trial.

The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Asst. U.S. Attorney Robert Livermore.