A relative reached by phone Monday said the family did not want to discuss his condition.

“Please pray for the victims and Mr. Trump,” said the relative, who hung up before giving his full name.

A former next-door neighbor said that, like most people on the street, Dutch took care of his family, pets and property while working to make ends meet. He occasionally grumbled about the government, the neighbor said, but no more than anyone else.

“Everybody was too busy trying to keep their head above water. He was no different than anybody else,” said Chris Race, who said he lived next door to Dutch for about a decade.

“He didn’t have a 10-foot American flag above his house,” he said. “He was your standard citizen who was a former Marine. Just concerned about his country like anybody else. Just got caught in a bad situation, it sounds like.”

Copenhaver’s family issued a brief statement Tuesday thanking first responders and medical personnel who aided him, and all who have offered “thoughts, prayers, and support as Jim and his family recover from this horrible, senseless, and unnecessary act of violence.” The family didn’t provide details on his injuries but called them “life altering.” The family said no more information would be released and referred questions to their attorney.

Copenhaven had become more interested in local issues about three years ago, when he joined neighbors in raising concerns about a proposed housing development up the road, according to Albert Quaye, a Moon Township supervisor and friend.

After the issue died down, people eventually drifted away — but not Copenhaver, who has faithfully attended municipal meetings ever since.

“He just liked local politics. He starting getting into it,” Quaye said. “There were times when he was the only person there and we’d go, ‘Jim, what do you think?’”

Eventually, Copenhaver was tapped to serve on the township’s military banner committee. Quaye said Copenhaver’s son is an Air Force officer, and that he is married with several grandchildren.

“He’s a healthy 74,” Quaye said.

Mike Joos, who was president of the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department when Comperatore served as chief, said he led his colleagues into burning buildings — and they followed, knowing they could trust him.

“That takes a certain kind of person,” Joos said.

High school classmate Natalie Thimons said neither Comperatore nor his wife had ever dated anyone else. Their daughters are now in their 20s.

“I don’t think you can find anyone that would say anything bad about either of them,” said Thimons, 50, of Brackenridge. “He loved and adored his daughters. They were his life.”

Dale reported from Philadelphia, Hollingsworth from Mission, Kansas, and Rubinkam from northeastern Pennsylvania.