Man dies after pulled from ocean in N.J.

A man has died after first responders rescued him from the ocean in New Jersey late Wednesday morning, authorities announced.

Police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to Jenkinson’s Beach in Point Pleasant Beach at 11:37 a.m. on a report of a swimmer in distress, Point Pleasant Beach Police Department Chief of Police Joseph A. Michigan said.

Upon arrival, three police officers entered the water and removed the man, who was face down and unconscious, and immediately began administering CPR, according to Michigan.

“As the Point Pleasant First Aid Squad, paramedics, Jenkinson’s lifeguards, and additional officers arrived at the scene, additional lifesaving measures were taken to treat the victim,” the chief said.

Michigan said the man, who authorities have not identified, was transported to Ocean Medical Center in Brick, where he was later pronounced deceased.

“All residents and visitors are reminded that the beaches in Point Pleasant Beach are not guarded in the off-season and should not be entering the ocean,” the chief said.

The National Weather Service warned of a high risk of rip currents on Wednesday.

Last week, rescuers responded to numerous ocean emergencies, and a man drowned off Lavallette.