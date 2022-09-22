8 climate activists arrested at Vanguard headquarters in Malvern

Eight climate activists were arrested Wednesday at the Malvern headquarters of Vanguard, one of the largest mutual fund investment firms. Members of the Earth Quaker Action Team (EQAT) and Extinction Rebellion Philly say Vanguard should be using more of its economic muscle to actively disinvest in companies contributing to global warming, including Big Oil producers like Exxon and Chevron.

The company manages more than $8 billion in assets, and according to EQAT, has more than $300 billion invested in fossil fuels.

EQAT says it has sought a meeting with Vanguard’s Global Head of Investment Stewardship John Galloway for more than a year, only to be ignored.

“We can’t keep waiting for years,” EQAT member Eileen Flanagan told WHYY. “Vanguard has many levers it could use to move us away from climate catastrophe.”