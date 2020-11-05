Mail ballot trends suggest Biden on path to victory in Pa.

Although results are still incomplete in much of Pennsylvania, one key county does have nearly all its results in: Northampton.

Four years ago, Trump unexpectedly flipped the county red. After a more than four-point win for Barack Obama in 2012, Northampton went for Trump by almost that exact same margin in 2016.

This year, with all of its in-person votes counted, and almost 98% of its mail votes in, it appears Biden could claim a very narrow victory in Northampton.

He leads by 0.44%. And, Borick said, while it’s a tiny margin, it may be one of the most meaningful results to come out of Pennsylvania.

“Northampton County is the bellwether county in Pennsylvania,” he said. “As it goes, the state often goes. At this point, it looks like Biden flipped it back Democratic.”

What that could mean, Borick said, is that Biden has been able to cut into the group that did so much to deliver Trump a victory in the all-important northeast: white voters — particularly white men — who didn’t go to college.

Lackawanna County, where Scranton is, is also showing signs of a trend along those lines. With 98% of Lackawanna’s votes in, Biden leads by more than eight points. It’s nothing like Obama’s nearly 30-point victory in 2012, but it’s bigger than Clinton’s 3.5% victory in 2016.

“Biden might have been able to win some inroads,” Borick said. “Modest inroads, [but they] could be valuable in ultimately winning the state.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has launched a battery of last-ditch legal complaints aimed at halting the vote count in Philadelphia. The Biden camp has dismissed the validity of those challenges.

—

This story will be updated.