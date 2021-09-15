‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to the expiration of pandemic-related benefitsListen 5:14
Roughly a week after the Supreme Court decided to end the eviction moratorium, federal unemployment benefits expired, too. Nationwide reactions to the news have been split, with some saying that pandemic-related benefits had gone on long enough — at the expense of landlords and the market, the latter implying that workers were making more in unemployment and had no incentive to work — while other have said that aid should last the length of the pandemic.
But there’s also no telling how long COVID-19 will be a disruptive factor in American life.
P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia this week to garner local reaction to the news.