Frustrated by the piles of trash across the city, Philadelphia residents have called in twice as many complaints about sanitation as they did before the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March. Although yesterday’s rainstorm likely further delayed pickups for trash, city officials say they are finally getting things under control.

In this installment of “Mad or Nah?” – an original series from Revive Radio, a grassroots media outlet based in West Philadelphia – host Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C, hits the debris-filled streets of Philadelphia and asks residents what they think of the trails of trash that now line the sidewalks of their neighborhood.