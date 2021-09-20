Looking to work remotely from Wilmington? A LinkedIn study shows you’re not alone

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Lots of people have spent nearly two years working from home since the start of the pandemic. With an uncertain future for returning to the office, many in Wilmington are looking to keep working remotely, according to a LinkedIn study.

According to the website’s analysis, 21.3% of workers applying for jobs via LinkedIn nationally were looking for remote work. Wilmington ranked third-highest among small cities, with 35.9% of applications searching for remote work.

The study looked at a 12-month period ending August 2021. Only Bend, Oregon, and Asheville, North Carolina, had higher rates of remote applicants for small cities. The analysis included small cities with fewer than 100,000 people where at least 25,000 had applied for remote work.

“The pandemic has pushed people to look at remote options, and that opportunity may not have ever presented itself to these individuals,” said Rebecca Parsons, director of operations at The Mill, a coworking space with locations in downtown Wilmington and on Concord Pike. “I do think it’s opened people’s perspective to what they can do to make money.”