Long Beach Township issues emergency order establishing curfew for juveniles

An Ocean County municipality has issued an emergency order to establish a curfew for juveniles amid a spike in nighttime congregating, officials say.

Long Beach Township, the largest municipality on Long Beach Island, enacted the measure on Tuesday because, among other things, “continued social distancing to the fullest extent practical and feasible is of paramount importance” in order to “protect the public health, welfare, and safety during this public health crisis,” according to the order.

The declaration cites “recent events” of juveniles congregating in “large numbers” after 9 p.m. in establishing the curfew, which requires youth to be off of public property between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Violators are subject to a municipal disorderly conduct citation, according to the emergency order.