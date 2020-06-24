Long Beach Township issues emergency order establishing curfew for juveniles
An Ocean County municipality has issued an emergency order to establish a curfew for juveniles amid a spike in nighttime congregating, officials say.
Long Beach Township, the largest municipality on Long Beach Island, enacted the measure on Tuesday because, among other things, “continued social distancing to the fullest extent practical and feasible is of paramount importance” in order to “protect the public health, welfare, and safety during this public health crisis,” according to the order.
The declaration cites “recent events” of juveniles congregating in “large numbers” after 9 p.m. in establishing the curfew, which requires youth to be off of public property between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Violators are subject to a municipal disorderly conduct citation, according to the emergency order.
In late May, Long Beach Township enacted a curfew restricting juveniles from municipal beaches after 9 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
During a Tuesday press briefing, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said young people are not immune to becoming infected with the coronavirus.
“In every case, I hate to tell you, you’re wrong,” he quipped.