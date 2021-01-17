Local theater company got caught in Facebook’s sweep of QAnon

On Tuesday, Grayce Hoffman tried to log onto her Facebook page and discovered it was no longer there.

Not only her personal page, but also the pages for a small jewelry business and the theater company she co-founded, Paper Doll Ensemble. Hoffman reached out to the other co-founders, Amanda Jensen and Sara Vanasse, and learned they had also been scrubbed from the social media platform.

“I knew it couldn’t be a coincidence that all Paper Doll administrators had their personal accounts disabled,” said Hoffman. “Amanda suggested it may have been because we hosted this event about Trump and QAnon.”

In December, Paper Doll Ensemble hosted an online Zoom forum on the subject of “The Cult of Trump,” a book by Steven Hassan that traces similarities between the president and known cult leaders. Paper Doll used Facebook to promote the event online:

“Our chat on Monday, Dec. 14th from 5:30 – 7:00pm will center around the ‘Trust Me’ podcast episode: #5 – Steve Hassan – The Moonies, Trump, and QAnon.

How do we begin understanding supporters of Trump and the far-right, and move forward after these last four years? Does Trump have remarkable similarities to leaders of cults?”

Since the insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol last week, and in the run-up to the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, Facebook announced it would step up its efforts to block websites that peddle misinformation about the election and advocate political violence.

“We are treating the next two weeks as a major civic event,” Facebook announced on its website on Jan. 11. “We’re taking additional steps and using the same teams and technologies we used during the general election to stop misinformation and content that could incite further violence during these next few weeks.”

To help prevent violence on Inauguration Day, the social media platform is targeting specific phrases like “QAnon” and “Stop the Steal” and shutting down associated pages.

Hoffman assumes her event posting, featuring keywords “QAnon,” “Trump,” “cult,” and “far-right,” triggered Facebook to eliminate the Paper Doll page. She attempted to contact Facebook for an explanation and received an automated response: “Your Facebook account was disabled because it did not follow our Community Standards. This decision can’t be reversed.”

“That’s when I started to panic,” she said. “How do I get an appeal? How do I contact anyone? Someone? A human being? If they looked at our page for 30 seconds they would know we are the exact opposite of what I think they thought our account was.”