New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy may be open to marijuana decriminalization. The revelation came during Wednesday night’s “Ask Governor Murphy,” program. The show is a collaborative effort by WHYY, WBGO and WNYC.

Murphy hinted that he is now open to the idea of decriminalizing marijuana, which he had been staunchly opposed to before. He told host Nancy Solomon that because the status quo of having a disproportionately high number of racial minorities getting criminal records for small amounts of cannabis that it’s something, “we must consider.”

The governor was asked about Judge James Troiano being removed from the bench after it was revealed that he urged leniency for 16 year-old boy accused of rape. The reason Troiano gave was because the teen was an Eagle Scout who came from a “good family.” Murphy said he was satisfied with the outcome of the judge being removed.