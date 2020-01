WBGO, in collaboration with WNYC and WHYY, presents tonight at 7 p.m. the next edition of Ask Governor Murphy, a live call-in broadcast with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

The number to call is 844-677-9283, or on social media with #askgovmurphy.

Governor Murphy and host Nancy Solomon of WNYC will discuss such issues as opioid addiction, sexual assaults in state government and anti-semitic violence and much more on the one-hour monthly show.