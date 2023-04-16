Police search for suspect in double shooting at Lincoln University

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The search continues for whoever opened fire on the Chester County campus of Lincoln University, during an event called “Yardfest.”

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Campus police tell Action News two women were hit by the same bullet that was fired in a bathroom.

Neither of the women were students at Lincoln.

Police quickly moved to secure campus locking it down and trying to locate a suspect.