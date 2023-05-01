Union enters 3rd week of strike against Liberty Coca-Cola in Philadelphia

The following is the message released by company officials:

“We again presented a considerable contract to our 400 members that offer the highest wage increases in Coca-Cola/Teamsters Local 830’s history, along with a generous health and welfare benefits package and significant increases in their retirement savings plan. Unfortunately, the members did not agree to this generous offer, even though the union’s leadership approved the new deal. This is the second time we’ve negotiated in good faith and reached an agreement with the local and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. However, we believe Local 830’s Secretary-Treasurer Dan Grace has again failed to effectively communicate the considerable offer, creating an adverse situation for employees and their families.

Our active contingency plan remains in place to ensure the continued delivery of products to our customers and consumers throughout the Philadelphia region.”

In response to this, Grace released the following message, claiming Liberty’s message took “cheap shots”:

“The press statement issued today by Liberty Coca-Cola in which they impugn my character and leadership is shameful and serves only to set negotiations back further. Liberty is continuing with its misleading spin that their latest proposal includes the highest wages they’ve ever offered its Teamsters 830 employees. What they fail to recognize and admit is that the latest wage package still does not compensate for the high inflation that working families are facing and, in fact, merely reveals how underpaid my members have been for years. Liberty’s latest proposal was put to a vote of our members today and was resoundingly rejected by a four-to-one margin. Rather than taking cheap shots at me, Liberty Coca-Cola would be better served to get serious about resolving this dispute and give my members a fair new contract with wages and benefits that allow them and their families to survive in these inflationary times.”

Union members continue to protest that Liberty has underpaid and underserved its workers.

The strike has not been resolved at this time.