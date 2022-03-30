Massive 3-alarm fire destroys Levittown Lanes bowling alley in Bucks County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A massive fire has burned down a bowling alley in Levittown, Bucks County.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at Levittown Lanes on the 8800 block of New Falls Road.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly struck a second alarm. The fire reached three alarms around 6:20 a.m.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as a portion of the roof caved in.

Much of the building has been destroyed. It appears that only the perimeter remains.