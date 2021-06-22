Legends and stars shine bright on list of Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame inductees

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Former University City High and Cheyney University basketball star Yolanda Laney, basketball great and boxing referee Zachary “Zack” Clayton, former Coatesville and NBA champion Richard “Rip” Hamilton, former Philadelphia Eagles star Seth Joyner and former Phillies manager lead the list of sports legends to be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2021 that was recently announced.

The latest class includes 15 individuals representing achievements in nine different sports. The other inductees are Bill Bradley (football), Bonnie Rosen (lacrosse), Gary Smith (Legacy of Excellence), Jim Katcavage (football), Charles “Kid” Keinath (football/basketball), Larry Foust (basketball), Lew Tender (boxing), Mark Recchi (hockey), Mike Teti (rowing), Olga Dorfner (swimming) and 1947 BAA Champion Philadelphia Warriors (team induction). The Hall of Fame’s 18th induction ceremony and reception will be on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Rivers Casino.

Laney led University City High to three Public League basketball championships. She was Public League Player of the Year as a junior and senior in the 1977-78 seasons. She was also a high school All-American. Laney guided the women’s basketball team at Cheyney State to four Final Eights, two Final Fours and the first NCAA women’s championship game in 1982.

Clayton, a Simon Gratz product, was a great basketball player. He played 14 seasons during the pre-NBA era where he played for the New York Renaissance, Washington Bears and Harlem Globetrotters. He led the N.Y. Rens to the inaugural Word Championship of Professional Basketball in 1939. He guided the Washington Bears to the 1943 World Championship of Professional Basketball.