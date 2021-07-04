Lawmakers renew call for stronger addiction treatment oversight as two Pa. providers charged

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Two Philadelphia addiction treatment providers face criminal charges for allegedly bribing recovery homes for referrals and forcing patients into substandard care, prompting renewed calls from state lawmakers to strengthen oversight.

Southwest Nu-Stop and New Journeys in Recovery were both named by The Inquirer in a 2017 story that found people who ran recovery homes stripped people with substance use disorder of basic rights, told them which treatment facilities to attend, and threatened them with eviction if they didn’t comply. The people who ran those recovery homes would then receive illegal, under-the-table payments of hundreds of dollars per person monthly, while the addiction treatment facilities billed the government for clients’ care.

That story and others like it, a grand jury report made public by Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday states, launched an audit by Community Behavioral Health, a nonprofit contracted by Philadelphia to manage behavioral health services for Medicaid recipients, which uncovered other problems. Southwest Nu-Stop Philadelphia Inc. and owner Lloyd Reid are now charged with Medicaid fraud. So is New Journeys in Recovery and its owner, Lawrence Gallagher.

Both Southwest Nu-Stop and New Journeys in Recovery are among roughly 800 addiction treatment facilities licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Before this week, members of the public who turned to the state agency would have had limited ways to know about the alleged problems.

As of Friday, the department’s website listed both Southwest Nu-Stop and New Journeys in Recovery as open with a full license, and a spokesperson said it had not disciplined either facility in recent years.

“I know we’re not providing the public with the information that they need to make the right choices in terms of treatment and facilities,” state Sen. Judy Schwank (D., Berks) told Spotlight PA.

A recent Spotlight PA/KHN investigation found the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs lacks resources and regulatory power, uses an inherently flawed oversight system that does little to ensure high-quality or effective care, and rarely takes strong disciplinary action against facilities. It has also allowed providers to continue operating despite repeated violations and harm to clients.

In recent months, some lawmakers have spoken in favor of giving the department more power. In early May, two lawmakers signed onto a stalled proposal from Schwank to allow the department to charge licensing fees. The same month, state Sen. Mario Scavello (R., Monroe) — citing reporting from Spotlight PA and KHN — asked fellow lawmakers to sponsor legislation allowing the department to fine treatment providers for violations.

Scavello said the recent criminal charges should be a wake-up call to other lawmakers.

“This could have been avoided if you had the fines in place because that’s how you get people to stop,” Scavello said. “When it hits them in their pocketbook, that’s when they’re going to realize.”

People who answered the phones at Southwest on Thursday and Friday declined to comment. Messages left on a voice mail for New Journeys on Thursday and Friday were not returned. No attorney was listed in either of the online criminal dockets for Reid or Gallagher. In a recorded interview that was heard by the grand jury, Reid acknowledged that he had been paying recovery homes in exchange for providing patients, but he considered it a public service.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs said the type of alleged wrongdoing identified by the grand jury does not fall under the scope of its licensing regulations. Spokesperson Stephany Dugan said the allegations are “not something that we would have been checking for compliance with during inspections,” and that many other factors are at play to ensure people receive quality care.