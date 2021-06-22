Others argue that use of buprenorphine continues the cycle of dependency among those with opioid use disorders.

In an attempt to avoid the overprescribing of buprenorphine, the Food and Drug Administration implemented the waiver system that, according to drug historian Dr. Nancy Campbell, “restricted the reach of buprenorphine. And it also made many doctors either reluctant or they found it impossible. And even if their patients need it, they can’t get it.”

One patient who couldn’t get it was two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, who wrestled in a Philadelphia-based promotion for a number of years. He was wrestling with drug addiction while in the later stages of his career.

“I had a friend who was recovering from addiction, and I reached out to him … And he says, `I think I can help you,’ and he gave me one of his Suboxone and I couldn’t believe it. It was like, oh my God, man … It relieved everything immediately. The problem with it was I couldn’t find anyone to prescribe it.”

M. Holiday, a program coordinator at Prevention Point Philadelphia, a nonprofit which offers harm reduction services, said workers there “have seen throughout the pandemic an increased demand for suboxone.”

Limited access has created a black market for Suboxone. Danielle, a 24-year-old recovered opioid user, said that “at no point did I ever get it legally, I did not have a prescription, my boyfriend at the time had a prescription.” Danielle said she stayed in the relationship longer to keep her access to Suboxone.

There is still some red tape involving drugs including buprenorphine, and medical professionals still need to take a course to prescribe to more than 30 patients. M. Holliday and her associates at Prevention Point described the recent HHS move as a good first step, but said there is still work to be done.