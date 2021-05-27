Lords and ladies, maidens and lads, the Renaissance faire is nigh. After attending a few similarly themed events, four local lads from the hamlet of South Jersey decided to start one themselves and are now in their 11th year. Bordentown, N.J. transforms into Crossford, a fictional town where festival attendees will encounter actors dressed in their Renaissance-era best, peddlers displaying their wares, food purveyors serving up turkey legs, and local ales, and entertainment. Dogs can attend too, on their own ticket, but they must be well-behaved.

The race is on at Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library, which transforms into the site of a steeplechase this weekend. The four horse races and a large and small pony race will compete for $40K in total purses. Tickets are for tailgates and tent spaces only — there are no general admission sales this year, due to COVID. And note, there is no food or drink being sold on-site, attendees must bring their own.

One of Philly’s most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods, Northern Liberties, is experiencing a comeback, though it never really went anywhere. This week, a self-guided mural hunt showcases the area’s varied street art. Participants can enter weekly drawings while vying for the grand prize — a night out for four at North Bowl. You must download the Let’s Roam app, then find Northern Liberties in the regional map to participate in the scavenger hunt.

Though the Bearded Ladies are continuously celebrating and affirming the LGBTQ+ community, they’re hosting a special event this holiday weekend on the eve of Pride Month in June. In conjunction with the Asian Arts Initiative, a free rollerblade and skateboard party is happening on Saturday. Skaters can sign up for skate time on a first-come, first-served basis and there will be live performances from acts including Sam Rise, Icon Ebony Fierce, and more.

Lights, hammocks, action: Spruce Street’s Harbor Park opened for the season on Wednesday. Food, craft beers, and a waterfront view sound even more appealing now that COVID is starting to wane in the region. This Memorial Day Weekend, a Maker’s Market of local vendors will be on site from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.