In a news release Thursday, Kimmel Cultural Campus said that as part of the partnership, it will put Taller student artwork on display at the Academy of Music. It will also host master classes, cast appearances from current productions, and field trips for Taller students.

The two organizations also announced they will support Taller with a donation of $10,000, and tickets to Cultural Campus events for Taller staff, artists, students, and partners.

“Today, this partnership, and hopefully, others inspired by it, are more important than ever. It celebrates our humanities, it celebrates cooperation and understanding, and it celebrates our community’s strengths while introducing those not familiar to Taller’s work,” Carmen Febo San Miguel, executive director of Taller Puertoriqueño, said in a statement.

She recently announced her retirement from Taller, and is to be officially succeeded by fashion designer Nasheli Juliana Ortiz-González in late December, just weeks into the partnership.

The first joint event launched on Dec. 1, as part of Taller’s annual El Dia de los Reyes, or Three Kings celebration, on January 6. The celebration marks the close of the Latin American Christmas season, when the Biblical three kings parade into town bearing gifts to children.