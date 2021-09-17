Kimmel Center invites new friends to its reopening party

One of the organizations new to the Kimmel is the Esperanza Academy Dance Ensemble, a Latino performance troupe from the charter school in North Philadelphia.

Its director, Tania Ramos Otón, is making the most of the ensemble’s 15 minutes onstage at the Perelman Theater, performing excerpts from four choreographed dances.

“We are going to do a Puerto Rican medley,” said Ramos Otón.

The Esperanza ensemble is made up of a constantly rotating troupe of high school students that Ramos Otón choreographs with a mixture of modern and traditional Latino folk dance: Think full, twirling skirts matched with expressive lunges and leaps.

Before the pandemic, the group performed publicly fairly regularly, including for the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade. Upon graduation, some of its dancers have gone on to study dance in college and become professional dancers.

The ensemble has never performed onstage at the Kimmel Center, and never in the company of such revered dance companies as PHILADANCO, BalletX, and the Philadelphia Ballet.

Ramos Otón said she is “extremely honored and blessed” to be among them.

“As an educator, you want to be able to have your students be able to see themselves as these artists eventually, so that they can follow that passion,” said Ramos Otón. “The kids are even more excited. They were like, ‘Oh! These are some really important people!’ And I said, ‘You guys are important too!’”

Arts Launch 2021 is essentially a party marking the momentous occasion of performers and audiences coming together again. The free event requires neither ticket nor registration, but all attendees must wear masks and show proof of vaccination before entry. Proof of a negative COVID test is not sufficient.

​​“The health and safety of our community of Philadelphia — the performers on our stages, our guests, technical crews, volunteers, and staff — is our top priority,” said Ed Cambron, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. “A recent survey indicates 99% of our audience members are fully vaccinated.”

The Kimmel Center was forced to cancel over 1,100 events because of the pandemic. Only now, with a fall performance schedule, is it coming back to life for audiences. Tarnopolsky called the launch event a “gift to Philadelphia.”

“For anyone involved in the performing arts, for any performer, that connection with a live audience is like oxygen,” he said. “For us to have this opportunity to reimagine the power of the arts at this moment, to be reconnected with audiences, is simply momentous.”