Kenney scraps Philly property tax increase, citing state help

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A 4% property tax increase proposed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in his revised budget released last month is no longer needed, Kenney wrote in a letter sent Thursday to City Council.

Kenney wrote that the city school district will receive “higher than anticipated funding” in the $25 billion budget approved this week by the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Kenney proposed raising $49 million in additional property taxes as part of a budget that tries to fill a $650 million revenue shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tax increases on parking and non-resident wages remain on the table, along with 400 city employee layoffs and significant cuts in spending for programs and services.

The General Assembly’s budget passed this week only funds some of state government through Nov. 30, but it included an entire year’s worth of education spending for local school districts.

“This funding would eliminate the District’s FY21 deficit and obviates the need for an increase in the Real Estate tax rate at this time,” Kenney wrote Council. “The School District still faces a substantial deficit during their Five-Year Plan which will require all of us, working with our partners in the General Assembly, to address in the future.”