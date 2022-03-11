Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

Actor Jussie Smollett appears with his attorneys at his sentencing hearing Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. (Brian Cassella/Pool/Chicago Tribune)

Jussie Smollett was sentenced Thursday to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that the former “Empire” actor orchestrated himself.

Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in the county jail. Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett’s sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately.

 

Smollett was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution.

Smollett loudly proclaimed his innocence after the sentence. “I am innocent. I could have said I am guilty a long time ago,” Smollett shouted as sheriff’s deputies led him out of the courtroom, capping an hourslong sentencing hearing.

