Joseph Conyers helps Philadelphia Orchestra kick off its new season as its first-ever Black principal musician

After a 14-year-stint as assistant principal bass for the Philadelphia Orchestra, Joseph Conyers became the first Black principal musician in the Orchestra’s 123-year history. Conyers was promoted last May. He embarks on his first full season as principal musician at the 2023-2024 season’s opening concert on Thursday.

“Every season opener is always very exciting,” said Conyers. “To officially start the season on an opening night, with my parents in the audience and friends and family, this truly will feel like the beginning.”

Conyers is assuming the role from Harold Robinson, who retired last year. Robinson was Conyers’ teacher at the Curtis Institute of Music, at a time when Conyers could only dream of becoming a Philadelphia Orchestra member, much less a principal.

“It’s one of those things you aspire towards but you never really imagine it happening,” Conyers said. “I used to say if I could just become a member that would be the biggest honor. To see my teacher, former principal Hal Robinson, playing — he’s a fixture of the institution. The fact that I’ve replaced him is a bit overwhelming.”