From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was hospitalized Thursday after falling near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, during an early morning walk.

He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a post on Fetterman’s profile on X.

A spokesperson said the 56-year-old experienced a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up” that caused him to become lightheaded and fall to the ground. He hit his face as a result of the fall which left him with minor injuries.

“If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” Fetterman joked in the statement.

A spokesperson said Fetterman remains at the hospital so doctors can “fine-tune his medication regimen.”

According to Penn Medicine, ventricular fibrillation is an irregular heart rhythm that causes blood not to pump from the heart and, in extreme cases, can lead to cardiac arrest.

Fellow Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick said in a statement that he and his wife reached out to Fetterman’s family.

“John is a tough Pittsburgher and is already on the mend,” McCormick said. “We are thinking of him, Gisele, and their entire family – looking forward to seeing my good friend in the coming days.”