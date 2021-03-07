Joel Embiid’s donation to Philly area shelters is why Sixers fans love him

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid is in the middle of a career year, leading his team to the top of the Eastern Conference at the All-Star Break, topping MVP odds, and racking up jaw-dropping moments.

But amidst all this personal success, Embiid is still taking time to give back to the city he plays for and has called home since 2013.

Embiid is committing to donate his All-Star Game winnings – $100,000 – to Philly-area homeless shelters which provide meals, clothing, COVID treatment, health care, summer camp and essential care for teens, the team announced in a release Saturday.

The organizations include Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission and Youth Service INC., according to the team.

“So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic,” Embiid said in a statement Saturday. “I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can.”

Here’s a full breakdown of what his money will go towards, according to the team:

15,000 meals for homeless and underserved individuals

4,000 essential clothing items donated to homeless teens and adults

Care and treatment of 1,000 homeless individuals receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Support for 30+ formerly homeless families – including education, health care, and employment services

Funding for a six-week summer camp for 50+ homeless and at-risk youth

Shelter and essential needs for over 300 teens facing homelessness or home insecurity

I mean… what more can you say? The guy is unbelievable.

Embiid has proven time and time again that he has a deep bond with the city of Philadelphia, in good times and bad. When the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, it was Embiid who stepped up and pledged to help Sixers employees who would suffer financially because of team salary reductions.

When he was starting to build his relationship with the city, Embiid was walking the streets of South Philly and playing three-on-three pickup with anyone foolish enough to challenge him, bouncing the ball off guys’ heads and windmill dunking on their friends.

This is a guy who simply gets it.

For all his on-court antics, his former social media trolling, and the general laissez-faire attitude many around the NBA believe Embiid has about his own career, the guy has connected with Philadelphia like very few athletes before him because he cares about the city like it’s his own.

And, at this point, it is.

Way to once again step up, MVP.