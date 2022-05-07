Jill Biden brings thanks, ketchup to U.S. troops in Romania

At another location on the base, the first lady joined Staff Sgt. Sharon Rogers to read the children’s book “Night Catch” on videotape for Rogers’ son, Nathan, who lives in Texas. Biden thanked the boy for serving his country, too.

“When your mom serves, the family serves, too, so thank you for your service,” she told Nathan. She and Rogers embraced and Biden wished her a happy Mother’s Day.

Before leaving the base and flying to Bucharest, Romania’s capital, the first lady posed with troops who represent her home state through their service in the Delaware Army National Guard. She handed them a souvenir coin she designed, the first time she’d given away copies of the coin.

For weeks, the first lady has been transfixed by the news coming out of Ukraine, by the bombings and scenes of “parents weeping over their children’s broken bodies in the streets,” as she said in a recent speech. She’s now using her second solo overseas trip to experience the crisis for herself by visiting Romania and Slovakia.

“It’s so important to the president and to me that the Ukrainian people know that we stand with them,” Biden told reporters Thursday night before she departed Washington.

NATO allies Romania and Slovakia border Ukraine and have taken in some of the millions of mostly women and children who fled after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, triggering Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

Biden is also using the trip to highlight issues she promotes at home, including support for U.S. service members, education and the welfare of children.

The centerpiece of the trip comes Sunday — Mother’s Day — when the mother of three meets with displaced Ukrainians who sought refuge across the border in Slovakia.

Her daughter, Ashley Biden, had planned to accompany her, but backed out Thursday after learning that she was a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson. Ashley Biden tested negative, he said.

The first lady also will meet during the trip with humanitarian aid workers, educators, government officials and U.S. embassy personnel, the White House said.