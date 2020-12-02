‘It’s hurting us’: Students at one Philadelphia school demand less screen time

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat.

___

Royal Hues couldn’t bear it anymore.

The sophomore at Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School and her friends decided to sound the alarm over the high amount of screen time during remote learning. Students start the school day at 8 a.m. and end at 3:04 p.m., spending nearly six hours a day in front of screens even with small breaks and lunch.

“It’s hard for me to keep up,” Hues said. “I’m stressing a lot and it has this effect where my eyes hurt and get watery.”

The students started an online petition two weeks ago, demanding an alternate schedule, which would reduce class times to 50 minutes instead of 90 minutes. They argue the long hours in front of the screens are excessive and unhealthy. So far, more than 400 students have signed.

The proposed schedule would start at 9 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m. with a longer lunch and homeroom and five-minute breaks between each class. They would like no screens on Fridays.

Angelica Speech, a sophomore at Kensington CAPA, said the idea to create the petition came after addressing the matter with a teacher.

“It [the petition] started with a simple conversation with how everyone is stressed over the schedule and teachers being like, ‘Yeah it’s a lot,’” Speech said. “We created a group chat on Instagram, and people in the group chat were like, ‘Let’s present this to our town hall on Thursdays.’ So we came in and other students were like, Yeah, this schedule sucks.’”

The students said they reached out to their principal about changing the schedule, but were told the process was not that easy. It’s unclear who has the power or if there is a process to amend each district school’s schedule. Kensington CAPA Principal Patricia McDermott-Fair did not return phone or email requests on the matter.