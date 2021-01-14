The Montgomery County Immunization Coalition, the Pottstown Area Health and Wellness Foundation and the TriCounty Health Council assembled a virtual panel of community leaders and health care experts to discuss vaccine mistrust in communities of color.

“We want to discuss some of the history of and reasons for mistrust of the health system among communities of color and how that affects decisions about the vaccine,” said John Harris, moderator of the Tuesday night panel and director of Veralon, a health care management consulting firm in Bala Cynwyd.

Before the eight-person group addressed the direct concerns of communities of color, the health care experts explained the three-decades-in-the-making RNA technology that is behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines’ 95% efficacy rate.

“One of the things that is a little different about this vaccine is it works with a different type of technology than we’re used to seeing … and that technology uses what we call messenger RNA. And this is a different technology but not necessarily a totally new technology. In fact, it’s been being studied for about 30 years,” said Irene Shepherd, chief medical officer of Community Health & Dental Care in Pottstown. “This kind of vaccine, actually, when it’s injected allows our cells to make a little protein spike that you see … with the COVID virus, it doesn’t give you the virus.”

Though the vaccines can cause minor side effects like headaches and chills, the medical professionals on the panel wanted to be explicitly clear in establishing the safety of the vaccines.

“One of the questions we often hear is, ‘Am I going to get the disease from this vaccine?’ … and especially because of those symptoms, the fever and aches. And the other thing that’s the concern that people raise, and we need to be absolutely clear [about, is] that with these vaccines there is zero possibility of getting the disease from the vaccine,” said Dr. Richard Lorraine, medical director of the Montgomery County Office of Public Health.

The 1932 Tuskegee syphilis study, in which hundreds of Black men with syphilis were purposely left untreated without their knowledge despite the promise of free health care, has left a bad taste in the mouths of many Black Americans. The U.S. Public Health Service conducted the 40-year study, which has reverberated both through the medical field and the Black community at large.

“So that led to a fair bit of a reexamination of the process for doing studies, and led to a real transformation of that improvement in medical studies, but it also left a lot of mistrust — that and other situations left mistrust in the Black community and other communities of color,” panel moderator Harris said.

With that context, Jonathan Corson, president of the Pottstown NAACP, shared some statistics from the national organization that show just how deep the mistrust goes.

Fourteen percent of Black people “trust that shot will be safe, and 80% of them believe that if they do take it, it won’t shield them from the virus. Forty-nine percent of African Americans will not take it even if scientists deem it safe,” Corson said.

Considering those numbers, Corson said that through conversations with Black community members, it’s clear different age groups have different reasons for vaccine hesitancy.

“The older Black community members are afraid to take it, but they feel like they have to be forced to take it because of the underlying health issues,” he said. “The younger Black population, they feel that they do take it, they’re just being used as experiments, and [they feel] there’s not enough info for them to take it.”

Vaccine mistrust is not unique to the Black community. Some members of the Latino community have expressed concerns about the safety and efficiency of the vaccine as well.

“They’re trying to balance or measure how efficient, without the risk, and whether if the benefits will be better if they get the vaccine. We also have a lot of lack of trust and past trauma, so that’s part of it in the lack of understanding and mixed information from different venues,” said Nelly Jimenez-Arevalo, executive director and CEO of ACLAMO (Accion Comunal Latinoamericana de Montgomery County) Family Centers.