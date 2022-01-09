In a lawsuit filed in Bucks County Orphans Court, residents assert that the borough has a legal obligation to keep the park for public use, and that developing it would violate Pennsylvania’s Dedicated and Donated Property Act.

That law says public parkland cannot be sold unless it’s no longer practical to use or the community is unable to use it, according to the team’s lawyer, Samuel Stretton. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

In an interview, Stretton said the borough recently paired up with the Bucks County Redevelopment Authority to prove the parkland is “blighted,” or unusable, a strategy that would help the RDA claim the parkland for the project. He said the RDA took photos of land surrounding the park, private property outside the park’s boundaries, to claim that the park is rundown.

“There’s no evidence of that at all. It’s not blighted. It’s a wonderful park, and it’s just a trick,” said Stretton. “We intend to stop it, and they have no basis to proceed like this. If they want to play that game, then I think they’re going to be embarrassed in court.”

In warmer weather, Rice said, Morrisville gathers in Williamson Park. The borough has concerts, free library events for kids, and Easter egg hunts. People picnic, fly kites, watch migrating birds, and enjoy the scenic views along the Delaware River (Trenton lies on the other side). When it snows, kids sled there.

The park’s baseball fields were home to the 1955 Little League World Series champions. Some of them still live in town.

“If they did this, it would change the soul of Morrisville,” said resident Debby Colgan. “It would change our character. We want to be an authentic town. We want to express who we are.

“What they’re planning is a fake town center, and it will wipe out Morrisville’s history and the people of Morrisville,” Colgan said. “It’s not representative of this community.”

Part of the park’s history designates it for public use. In 1885, Edna Vansant and Andrew K. Rowan, a descendant of Joseph Bonaparte, Napoleon Bonaparte’s estranged brother, gave a portion of the land in a trust to three Trenton churches.

In 1938, Henry Williamson donated money to Morrisville Borough to purchase the land. After the gift, Morrisville signed a lease with the three Trenton churches. The parcels bought with the funds from Williamson’s will and the churches’ land became Williamson Park. In 1939, Morrisville entered into a 99-year agreement to maintain the properties together as Williamson Park.

Not just a place to play

Last Friday was a snow day in Morrisville and surrounding towns. In the afternoon, kids and parents were sledding in Williamson Park.

Evie Hans,14, was with a group of friends from Yardley. She said the Morrisville hill was nicer than the one in her town.

“They should keep it,” said Hans. “It’s such a unique place for Morrisville because there aren’t a lot of things for kids to do here.”

But some Morrisville community members, like Brian Merrill, think the proposed development is a long time coming.

“It’s taking the area that’s underutilized and revitalizing it,” said Merrill.

Colgan is concerned about the long-term environmental impact of losing the park.

“The park, no matter whether or not you’re actually using it, it’s working for you. It has value to everybody here,” she said.

Williamson Park is prone to flooding. During some of the most notable floods, in 1955, 2005, and 2006, the water rose at least three feet there.

Rice, now retired, worked as a hydrologist for the U.S. Geological Survey and the New Jersey Water Science Center. He described the park as a bowl.

“There’s no natural outlet to any of this, so it fills up,” said Rice. “For the flooding reason alone, [the development] doesn’t make sense. I don’t get it.”

The increased pavement the development would bring would increase flood runoff and “raise that water level several feet,” Rice said, which could lead to increased flooding for the park’s residential neighbors.

Morrisville Borough Council member Nancy Sherlock represents the park’s ward.

“The people have spoken,” said Sherlock, who surveyed her ward and found that an overwhelming majority were against the development.

Some of the people who support it believe the development would help lower taxes, she said.

“What they’re not understanding is … it’s not. It might put a stopgap temporarily on them if it were to go through, but it’s not going to be a windfall,” said Sherlock. “It’s not going to be enough, and it won’t be sustainable.”

She said the town desperately needs a school district merger, not development over the parkland.