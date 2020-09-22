‘Invested in democracy’: Pa. high schools compete to register the most voters

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day — and to mark the occasion, Pennsylvania officials are encouraging students to get involved in the electoral process early.

The fourth annual Governor’s Civic Engagement Award (GCEA) Program, currently underway, aims to highlight student-led voter registration efforts.

The nonpartisan program intends to teach young people civics and cultivate a lifelong habit of voting, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a press release.

“By inspiring their peers to register, vote and serve as poll workers, they become invested in our democracy,” Boockvar said.

A presidential election year, Boockvar added, presents an ideal teaching moment.

Schools that register at least 85% of eligible students earn a Gold Level Award, while schools that register 65% or more earn a Silver Level Award.

Boockvar urged educators to enroll their schools ahead of the general election. Schools may also participate as part of the May 2021 primary.