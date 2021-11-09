Internet outage impacts Comcast customers in Philly area, other states

An apparent major outage is causing problems for Comcast customers.

Users on social media have reported TV, internet, and cell service outages across the Philadelphia area on Tuesday morning.

The service issues appear to be far-reaching as users across the country, including Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, have also reported connectivity problems.

The Philadelphia-based company has been responding to users’ questions on the Xfinity Support Twitter account.

“Thanks for reaching out today. We sincerely apologize your services are not currently connected. As a reminder, you can check the status of service interruptions in your area via our online service status tool: https://xfinity.com/support/status/,” the company responded.

Some customers reported their service returned around 9 a.m.

Comcast has not released an official statement as of yet concerning the outage.

