Internet outage impacts Comcast customers in Philly area, other states

The Philadelphia-based company has been responding to users’ questions on the Xfinity Support Twitter account.

“Thanks for reaching out today. We sincerely apologize your services are not currently connected. As a reminder, you can check the status of service interruptions in your area via our online service status tool: https://xfinity.com/support/status/,” the company responded.

Some customers reported their service returned around 9 a.m.

Comcast has not released an official statement as of yet concerning the outage.